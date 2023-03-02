Patrick Kane ‘Excited' to Reunite, Play With Artemi Panarin Again

Patrick Kane 'excited' to reunite, play with Panarin again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NEW YORK — For two years, the best duo in hockey was Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin. They had instant chemistry together, and playing on the same line was the primary reason Kane won a Hart Trophy in 2016 and Panarin won the Calder Trophy that same year.

On Tuesday, Kane officially waived his no-movement clause and facilitated a trade to the New York Rangers, where he will reunite with perhaps his favorite linemate ever. It was a big part of why Kane wanted to come to New York.

"Today was the first time I'd seen him in a long time," Kane said in his introductory press conference at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. "Just being able to be around him and hanging out with him, he's a fun guy to be around. Definitely missed that over the past five, six, seven years, whatever it's been. ... The success we had was obviously short-lived for only two years, so definitely excited to play with him again."

When the two of them were on the ice together at even strength from 2015-17, the Blackhawks had a +33 goal differential, per Natural Stat Trick. They also controlled 55.1 percent of the shot attempts and 51.9 percent of the scoring chances.

Showtime and Breadman will look to rekindle their magic on Broadway, but Kane cautions it will probably take some time to get that chemistry back.

"Today just picked up right where we left off and hopefully it's the same on the ice," Kane said. "It might not go as smooth as everyone thinks it's going to go, I'm sure there will be some bumps in the road, but hopefully in due time we can figure it out."

