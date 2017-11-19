Patrick Kane's Best Moments With the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is celebrating his 29th birthday on Sunday, and after more than a decade in the NHL, he’s put together quite an impressive highlight reel.

Kane, who is currently playing in his 11th NHL season, has scored 50 playoff goals and 291 regular season tallies, and time and again he has dazzled fans with his exploits and clutch play on the ice.

To celebrate Kane’s birthday, here are five of his best NHL moments.

Kane Scores His First Playoff Hat Trick

In his second NHL season, Kane made it to the playoffs for the first time, and he made it count as he scored a hat trick in Game 6 of the conference semifinal to eliminate the Vancouver Canucks:

Kane Spins and Scores vs. Stars

The lone regular season goal on this list, it is no less spectacular than any other goal he ever scored. With the Blackhawks up big against Dallas, Kane showed some serious flash with a spin-o-rama goal:

The Game-Tying Tally vs. Nashville

Marian Hossa’s game winner gets a lot of the credit, but Kane’s game tying goal with less than 20 seconds to go against Nashville in Game 5 of the 2010 first round is one of the most dramatic of this Hawks team’s current run of success:

OT Winner vs. Kings

Kane loves scoring big goals in clinching games, and that’s exactly what he did against the Kings in the 2013 conference final, and naturally his frequent running mate Jonathan Toews was right alongside him:

The Cup Winner

There aren’t many goals bigger than this one in Hawks history, as Kane ended the team’s nearly half-century championship drought:

Which Kane moment was your favorite? Did we miss one that you think is better? Let us know in the comments!