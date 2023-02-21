Patrick Beverley Wants to Make Playoff Push With Bulls

Beverley wants to make playoff push with Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Beverley came to Chicago for a few reasons.

It's home.

And to make a playoff push with his home town team.

"I figured I can make a playoff push with the Bulls right now and kind of pop them up a little bit," Beverley said on his podcast. "The East kind of weak. You feel me? You know, not to disrespect anybody in the East, but a lot of people went to the West."

Beverley also said he picked the Chicago Bulls over the Golden State Warriors, the defending NBA champions.

"If you think I went hard for other teams, just imagine how I'm gonna go hard for this one," Beverley noted.

He also noted the Bulls play the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that traded him away, twice.

"Knock them out the playoffs," Beverley said. "Like, we got to get in the playoffs. Excuse us. Like a little scooch."

Currently the Bulls are 11th in the East, just outside the play-in spots. The Bulls need a spark and have struggled with their identity with Lonzo Ball's extended absence due to injury.

Beverley could provide that spark and edge.

"You know me, I'm going to be be on Zach LaVine's ass," Beverley said. "I'mma give him all the energy he needs. Destroy people. Me and DeMar DeRozan, we good."

"I'm excited, man," Beverley said. "I'm excited."

