Patrick Beverley Says He's Playing Best Basketball of His Career

Patrick Beverley hopes to bring a much-needed spark to the Bulls, as they fight for a playoff spot down the final stretch of the regular season.

But outside his high energy levels, ability to get in his opponents' heads and his promise to "be on Zach LaVine's a-s," he believes his performance on the court speaks for itself.

When asked on his podcast how he plans to help the Bulls, he responded with confidence.

"Impact winning. I impact winning," Beverley said. "I'm shooting 40 (percent) over the last couple of months, you know, actually playing my best basketball. My numbers right now are better than my numbers in Minnesota last season."

The only numbers technically on par with his career statistics this season include his defensive box plus/minus, which is equal to his career 1.2 value this season. His field goal percentage is a hair under his career, which could be taken into account too.

This season, he's averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He's played in 45 games with the Lakers this season, averaging around 26 minutes per game.

The Bulls did not bring in Beverley to help with their offense. Mainly, stepping into an energetic role with an emphasis on perimeter defense is his reasoning for being in Chicago.

Helping the Bulls attempt to fill the void in the backcourt for Lonzo Ball, who the team ruled out for the rest of the season with left knee discomfort from two surgeries he had in 2022, is Beverley's main priority.

"In the last couple of months, like I said, I've been playing arguably some of the best basketball I've ever played in the NBA," Beverley said. "But to play for your city with that jersey on like it's no telling what I might say, you know what I'm saying?"

