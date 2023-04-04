Patrick Beverley Says He Talked Smack to Dillon Brooks After Bulls Game

Patrick Beverley says he talked smack to Dillon Brooks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls made an impressive second-half comeback against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. After going down 17 points at halftime, the Bulls rallied back and won by 21 points.

After the game, Patrick Beverley didn't hold back from rubbing the win into Dillon Brooks, who is notoriously one of the loudest, brashest smack talkers in the league.

"I catch Dillon Brooks out after we played them," Beverley started on his podcast. "I catch him walking out. He was walking towards the bus. I walked by him and I said 'Hey, Dillon Brooks, I bet y'all thought y'all had that one. Y'all mark that one on the board.' (Brooks responded) 'Yeah.' (Beverley responded) 'Take that b-tch right off the board.'"

Their win over the Grizzlies was paramount to show them and the league that they can beat elite teams. It also helped them get closer to clinching a play-in spot, which they did on Tuesday night after an Orlando Magic loss.

They now own the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference outright and earned a spot in the play-in. They are two games behind the Toronto Raptors, who own a tiebreaker against the Bulls, and two games behind the Atlanta Hawks.

If they remain in the 10th spot, the Bulls will face the Raptors in the first game of the play-in tournament. If they win that game, they would hypothetically face the winner of a game between the Hawks and the Miami Heat.

Reading off Beverley's demeanor, the Bulls are looking to compete and make it out of the tournament.

