Patrick Beverley Asked LeBron James for Advice on Coming Home

Beverley asked LeBron James for advice on coming home originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Beverley got off on the right foot with his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

He recorded 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in his debut with the Bulls, getting the starting call from Billy Donovan to join a lineup with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic.

Sometime before his debut, Beverley mentioned during his walk-off interview on NBC Sports Chicago he checked in with his friend and former teammate, LeBron James, about his experience returning to his home team.

"I talked to LeBron, my big brother," Beverley said. "And I asked him a lot of questions. 'How was it playing home?' The biggest thing he told me – prioritize your job, which is basketball, and have everything else come after that. I just try to do that since I've been back."

If you weren't on the Pat Bev train, don't try hopping back on 😂 pic.twitter.com/ubMVRDNylg — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 25, 2023

Both James and Beverley have landed with their hometown teams at a point in each of their careers. James, even though he played the first seven seasons of his career with his hometown team – the Cleveland Cavaliers – he returned in 2014-15 to help them win the organization's first championship.

He left after the 2017-18 season to join the Los Angeles Lakers, where he's spent the last four seasons of his career, and the last half of the season with Beverley as a teammate.

After a phenomenal debut for Beverley with the Bulls, he begins a hopefully productive final 22 games of the season with his hometown team.

And if you weren't already on the Patrick Beverley train, don't plan on finding a seat.

"If you ain't ask me for no tickets, don't start asking me for them now," Beverley said.

