Patient arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle from suburban hospital

A patient at a suburban behavioral hospital was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle at the facility this week.

According to New Lenox police, the 25-year-old suspect is a patient at the Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital.

Police say the man, wearing a hospital gown, walked out of the hospital just before 8 a.m. Tuesday and ran across a parking lot, confronting a woman who was near her vehicle.

The suspect demanded her keys and when the woman complied he sped off in the vehicle, heading northbound on the Veterans Memorial Tollway, police said.

Police used location services on the vehicle to track it to a residence in suburban Lockport, and Will County Sheriff’s deputies were able to take the suspect into custody without incident, according to authorities.

The suspect was transported back to a local hospital for more treatment, and charges are pending in the case, according to authorities.