Patagonia Store in Fulton Market Targeted by Smash-and-Grab Thieves

Chicago police are seeking to locate the individuals responsible for a smash-and-grab burglary early Monday at the Patagonia store in the city's Fulton Market neighborhood.

After 1 a.m., police were called to the location at West Fulton and North May streets after burglars used an unknown object to enter the building and steal an unknown amount of clothing.

The burglary follows a similar incident on Christmas in which thieves used a sledgehammer to break into the Bottega Venetta boutique on North Michigan Avenue.

Police have yet to make arrests in either of the robberies. Both crimes remain under investigation.