Pat McAfee on Bears: ‘Up in Chicago, Justin Fields Is a Guy'

Pat McAfee: 'Up in Chicago, Justin Fields is a guy' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's been a long time coming for Chicago.

Decades upon decades, the Bears' perennial, trademark struggle has been at the quarterback position. At Soldier Field, it's always been about defense.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Finally, without going too far over our heads, it feels like the Bears have a real candidate to be "the guy."

"Now up in Chicago, they have a guy. Justin Fields is a guy," Pat McAfee said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Fields put on a show during Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game at Soldier Field.

He rushed for an NFL quarterback record 178 rushing yards (broke Michael Vick's previous 173-yard record) and threw for three touchdowns on his way to scoring four total.

He was sacked just twice, and never turned the ball over.

The second-year quarterback made plays all over the field. He threw accurate passes, made the correct decisions and evaded the Dolphins' attempt to contain his legs by placing a quarterback spy on him.

RELATED: Schrock: Fields is arriving, and now Bears must build around him

These are the signs and signals of a franchise quarterback – something the Bears have never really had in their 100+ year history.

"They hadn't had a good quarterback in a long, long time," McAfee said. "Now Justin Fields is getting opened up. He's allowed to do whatever he wants. It feels like they even trusted him to make decisions. They've empowered him to use his legs."

The implementation that sparked Fields' rampage in the last three weeks starts with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's quarterback-designed run plays.

Fields is taking the ball for himself in the Bears' offense. Because of this, defenses like the Dolphins are starting to defend him differently. They used a defender to spy on him for the majority of the game.

Nevertheless, it only opened up more opportunities for Fields, because his game isn't one-dimensional.

For example, the Dolphins took a safety out of the defense to spy on Fields, leading to Darnell Mooney create space in the corner without any help for Xavien Howard. Fields made the perfect throw where only Mooney could grab it, and scored the easy touchdown.

Fields can throw the ball as well as he can run it. He simply doesn't have the corps to prove it yet. But, when defenses focus their attention on his ground game, he can stretch the field and throw past the numbers.

In recent, comparisons have been made to Lamar Jackson or Michael Vick as a mobile-first quarterback. However, McAfee ascertains Fields is in his own category.

"I understand he's a mobile quarterback so it's easy to say he's Lamar Jackson or Michael Vick or Josh Allen," McAfee said. "He's different than all of them. He's his own being in of itself and he gave the Dolphins fits."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.