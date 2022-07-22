Pat McAfee Against City Putting a Dome Over Soldier Field

Pat McAfee against a dome over Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the dispute of the Bears leaving Soldier Field continues, the opinions flood in over the city's attempts to keep them in Chicago.

One of the proposals made by the city to keep the Bears in Soldier Field included creating a dome to place atop the stadium.

According to former NFL punter Pat McAfee, the city should not do that.

"Let's not put a dome over Soldier Field though," McAfee said on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered with David Kaplan. "It's great for punters and kickers. But, Soldier Field is one of the most gorgeous places on Earth."

The proposed dome would hypothetically cost millions if not north of a billion dollars, in which the city is trying to make a taxpayer solution.

In turn, the Bears could host more events that require indoor seating during the winter time. But, because of the stadium's low seating capacity, it would still likely keep them underqualified for hosting national events, like the Super Bowl.

In an attempt to pay for all of the proposals the city made, they want to change the name of the stadium to receive dividends for naming rights. In response to that, numerous veteran groups spoke up about the disrespect that would point towards or nation's veterans in doing so.

Some of the other proposed items include a monorail, paving over Burnham Harbor to create more parking spaces, etc. A lot of the renovations are against the ordinances set by the Chicago Park district that mainly do not permit building east of Lake Shore drive, where Soldier Field is located.

The Bears have already rejected the proposals made by the city and recommitted their intentions of moving out of Soldier Field.

The Bears are most likely going to build a new stadium on the land they bid on back in the fall in Arlington Heights. They have yet to close on the land, yet they are expected to in early 2023.

"Arlington, right? Let's go to Arlington," McAfee said.

