Pastor giving out 40K eggs to help with ‘egg crisis' in Chicago

As egg prices soar due to the bird flu, a Chicago pastor is leading an effort to distribute 40,000 eggs to community members in need.

The Rev. Charlie Dates said he’s not waiting for anyone to fix the issue and is instead taking action.

President Donald Trump “said the prices would come down on Day One, and they have not,” Dates told the Sun-Times on Wednesday. “We have a unique opportunity to do what the church has always done, and that is to care for marginalized people groups. So we’re not going to wait for him to fix it.”

The current “egg crisis” has hurt low-income families the most, said Dates, who came up with the initiative after witnessing the struggles his congregants and community were experiencing.

Many have had trouble finding eggs at grocery stores or are not able to afford eggs at current prices — which are nearly 60% more expensive than they were last year. And the U.S. Department of Agriculture expects egg prices to rise 41% this year over last year’s average of $3.17 per dozen.

“A number of our congregants have been holding on to eggs past the expiration date, and some are choosing just not to eat them at all,” Dates said. “It’s a staple in a family’s diet, for protein, for bread, for a number of things.”

Dates, who is head pastor at Progressive Baptist Church in Bridgeport and Salem Baptist Church in Pullman, said the churches purchased the eggs from wholesale distributor Sysco.

The eggs will arrive in a refrigerated truck Thursday, Dates said. Volunteers will then help unload the eggs and package them into egg cartons before loading them back into the truck for distribution.

Longtime Salem church member Van Johnson is one of 300 volunteers who signed up to package and distribute eggs to the community.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“The cost of eggs right now are tremendously high for a lot of families,” said Van, 40, of Beverly. “That’s a staple meal for breakfast and an important ingredient for various other things. It’s really causing an economic hardship on the community, and any way that we can lighten that burden as a church is really a blessing.”

Each person who shows up will receive a carton of eggs, and Dates said he hopes to have enough eggs to pass out to nearly 3,000 families.

On Saturday, volunteers will distribute eggs at locations across the South Side between noon and 2 p.m.

Progressive Baptist Church members will be at:

47th Street and Wells Street

55th Street and Wells Street

35th Street and King Drive

Salem Baptist Church members will be at: