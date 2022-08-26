Passerby Stopped Attempted Kidnapping of Woman in West Loop, Chicago Police Say



A good Samaritan is being credited for stopping an attempted kidnapping earlier this week in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, authorities said.

Police say a man wearing a black ski mask tried to kidnap a woman at approximately 7:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Sangamon. The suspect excited the rear of a red four-door vehicle, stopped the victim in her tracks and tried to guide her toward the vehicle, authorities said.

At that point, a passerby noticed the suspect's suspicious behavior, as well as the victim's body language, and then intervened. As the offender tried to get inside the car, the witness used bear spray, according to police.

The vehicle, which then fled the scene, was occupied by at least two others at the time, according to authorities. Police say the suspect is approximately 20 to 25 years old, 5-foot-11 and was wearing a black ski mask, black top and tight black jeans at the time.

Anyone with information on a possible suspect is asked to call the Area Three Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8261.