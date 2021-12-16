Passerby Saves Woman From Vicious Dog Attack in Suburban St. Charles Township

Authorities say that a woman is recovering from serious injuries after she was attacked by a pair of dogs while jogging in suburban St. Charles Township earlier this week, with a passerby credited with potentially saving her life.

According to police, the 51-year-old woman was jogging on Windsor Drive in St. Charles Township when she was approached by a dog from a nearby yard, The woman stopped running and began to escort the dog back to its owner, who was standing in a driveway.

As she did so, two Rottweilers emerged from the home and began to attack her, police said.

Both the homeowner and an unidentified man, who was passing by at the time of the incident, attempted to get the dogs off of the woman, but were unsuccessful. The man then pulled out a handgun and fired a single gunshot into one of the dogs, authorities said.

The dogs then released the woman and retreated from the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, then was airlifted to another trauma center, police said. She underwent emergency surgery, and her injuries are now considered non-life-threatening.

The dogs’ owner was also taken to an area hospital for injuries she sustained while trying to separate her dogs from the victim.

The dog that was shot later died from its injuries. The second Rottweiler was euthanized on Tuesday, officials said.

The man who saved the woman from the attack had a legal concealed carry license, according to police.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.