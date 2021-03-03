West Garfield Park

Passenger Shoots Lyft Driver During Botched Carjacking on West Side

A ride-share driver was shot by his passenger Wednesday in an attempted carjacking in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The passenger shot the driver at 1:30 p.m. while trying to take the car at the end of ride in the 4200 block of West Maypole Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers found the 48-year-old driver with a gunshot wound to the chest in the back of his Dodge Charger, police said.

The man, a Lyft driver, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt, who at first incorrectly said the driver had died.

No arrest had been made, police said.

