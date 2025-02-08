Passenger killed when vehicle slams into utility pole in Dunning

One passenger died and a second was seriously injured after a car crashed into a utility pole in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood, police said.

The crash was reported at around 2:16 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of North Oak Park Avenue. According to police, officers on patrol saw a gray sedan traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Oak Park. The vehicle was unable to complete a turn and crashed into a utility pole, authorities said.

A 29-year-old man, a passenger in the vehicle, sustained severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, a woman of unknown age, suffered severe body trauma and was hospitalized in critical condition, police stated. The driver, also a 29-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with body trauma and reported to be in good condition.

Citations for the driver were pending Saturday afternoon.

The crash remained under investigation by the Major Accidents Investigations Unit.