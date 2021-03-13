Party Cloudy, Warm Saturday on Tap Before Snow Hits Next Week

Chicagoans may want to relish the sunny skies and mild temperatures this weekend before possible snow moves in to start the work week.

Saturday began with sunny skies continuing throughout the morning, with clouds and a light breeze moving into the Chicago area by the afternoon and evening hours.

Cloudy skies are expected to lead into Sunday with some light showers possible across the region, particularly likely in La Salle, Grundy and Kendall counties.

High temperatures are expected in the mid 50s Saturday and upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday, with cooler conditions by the lakefront on both days.

As the work week begins Monday, the region could see chilly rain, a mix of rain and snow or even possibly light to moderate snowfall, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Though snowfall totals will likely vary across the area, the region is expected to receive between 1 to 5 inches by Tuesday.

Forecasters caution that some wet snow accumulations are possible during the period, which will also see blistery wind conditions. Easterly wind gusts of more than 30 miles per hour are anticipated.

And Monday doesn't mark the last chance for snow this winter season.

Rain and snow are both possible Thursday, when the high temperature in Chicago is expected to reach 44 degrees. Pleasant, sunny conditions will likely return the next Saturday, which fittingly, is the first day of spring.