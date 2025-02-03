As Party City winds down operations and gears up for closing later in February, the popular party and balloon supplies retailer is ramping up its going-out-of-business sale.

Prices were further discounted as of Monday, with shoppers able to save up to 75% off on merchandise, the chain posted on Facebook, adding "everything must go."

In recent weeks, reductions and price cuts were announced on various items, including Halloween decorations and costumes, football-themed party supplies and Christmas and New Year decorations.

Party City began store-wide sales on all products in late December, one day after multiple outlets reported that the party supplies store would be closing all locations and begin winding down operations "immediately."

An employee at a Chicago-area location in the northern suburbs previously confirmed the closure, with a last day planned for Feb. 28, 2025. An employee at another Chicago-area location said all stores were closing but did not specify a date.

In 2023, the New Jersey-based party supply chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending. The company had planned to close 22 stores as a result. At the time, the company said its franchise stores, subsidiaries outside the U.S. and its foil balloons Anagram business are not part of the restructuring and will remain core components of its business.

According to Party City's website, there are 32 stores currently operating in Illinois, 25 of which are located in the Chicago area. The chain has more than 800 locations across the country.