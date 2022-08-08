Party Bus Driver Charged With Striking 13 Cars in Lakeview Over Weekend

A party bus driver from Indiana has been charged with side-swiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in Lakeview.

Gregory Baldwin, 45, is charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and felony damage to property, Chicago police said.

Video taken by bystanders captured the bus hitting 13 cars around 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Broadway. Baldwin kept driving and was arrested near Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Baldwin, of Valparaiso, Indiana, is also charged with misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash, failure to reduce speed and disregarding traffic signals, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Court information was not immediately available.