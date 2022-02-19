Parts of Illinois, Indiana Saw Over 50 MPH Winds Amid Winter Snow Storm This Week

During a powerful winter storm system that traveled through the Midwest this week, parts of Illinois and Indiana saw around or over 50 mph winds at times.

According to the National Weather Service, people around the Rockford Airport experienced 55 mph wind gusts, while areas near Herbert and Remington saw 52 and 50 mph winds, respectively.

Here are some other recorded wind gusts from Friday:

Harvard: 50 mph

Midway Airport: 49 mph

Waukegan Airport: 49 mph

Peru Airport: 48 mph

Marengo: 47 mph

O'Hare Airport: 47 mph

Sugar Grove/Aurora Airport: 46 mph

West Chicago/DuPage Airport: 46 mph

Gary Airport: 46 mph

Valparaiso Airport: 46 mph

Wheeling: 45 mph

Elmhurst: 45 mph

Geneva: 45 mph

Crown Point: 42 mph

Fowler: 41 mph

Kankakee Airport: 41 mph

De Kalb Airport: 40 mph

Crystal Lake: 39 mph

McHenry: 39 mph

South Shore: 39 mph

Schaumburg Airport: 38 mph

Morris Airport: 37 mph

Pontiac Airport: 36 mph

Saturday morning, Chicago was off to a sunny start this weekend, though bitter cold temperatures remain after the winter storm brought several inches of snow to the area over the last few days.

High temperatures are in the low 20s Saturday during the daytime hours, well below the typical average of 37 degrees, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

However, conditions will change drastically when Sunday rolls around.

Although the day is slated to be dry and windy, sunshine will likely make an appearance, and temperatures should rise to the mid-40s. The high is expected to be in the mid-40s, forecasters said.