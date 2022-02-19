Parts of Illinois, Indiana Saw Over 50 MPH Winds Amid Winter Snow Storm This Week

During a powerful winter storm system that traveled through the Midwest this week, parts of Illinois and Indiana saw around or over 50 mph winds at times.
According to the National Weather Service, people around the Rockford Airport experienced 55 mph wind gusts, while areas near Herbert and Remington saw 52 and 50 mph winds, respectively.
Here are some other recorded wind gusts from Friday:
Harvard: 50 mph
Midway Airport: 49 mph
Waukegan Airport: 49 mph
Peru Airport: 48 mph
Local
Marengo: 47 mph
O'Hare Airport: 47 mph
Sugar Grove/Aurora Airport: 46 mph
West Chicago/DuPage Airport: 46 mph
Gary Airport: 46 mph
Valparaiso Airport: 46 mph
Wheeling: 45 mph
Elmhurst: 45 mph
Geneva: 45 mph
Crown Point: 42 mph
Fowler: 41 mph
Kankakee Airport: 41 mph
De Kalb Airport: 40 mph
Crystal Lake: 39 mph
McHenry: 39 mph
South Shore: 39 mph
Schaumburg Airport: 38 mph
Morris Airport: 37 mph
Pontiac Airport: 36 mph
Saturday morning, Chicago was off to a sunny start this weekend, though bitter cold temperatures remain after the winter storm brought several inches of snow to the area over the last few days.
High temperatures are in the low 20s Saturday during the daytime hours, well below the typical average of 37 degrees, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.
However, conditions will change drastically when Sunday rolls around.
Although the day is slated to be dry and windy, sunshine will likely make an appearance, and temperatures should rise to the mid-40s. The high is expected to be in the mid-40s, forecasters said.