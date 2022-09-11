Southbound Lanes of Tri-State Tollway Near Northbrook Blocked Due to Accident

All southbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway are blocked near suburban Northbrook after a multi-vehicle crash at the location Sunday afternoon.
According to police, at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred near milepost 50.5 at approximately 2:25 p.m.
Authorities say that one person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, but did not offer confirmation of other injuries.
All southbound lanes of I-294 are currently blocked for the investigation, with traffic being diverted onto Lake-Cook Road, according to Illinois State Police.
It remains unclear when the roadway will open, and the investigation remains underway.