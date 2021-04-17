Partly Sunny Skies With Mild Temps on Tap Ahead of Rain, Snow Next Week

A mix of clouds and sunshine with mild temperatures are expected across the Chicago area this weekend before rain and possible snow move in next week.

Saturday should being partly cloudy skies throughout the day with temperatures increasing to the mid-50s by the late afternoon hours. The area will likely see warmer temperatures inland and cooler by the lakefront, according to the latest forecast models.

Similar conditions are expected Sunday in Chicago, with alternating clouds and sun during the day. The are could warm slightly more, reaching 60 by the afternoon, but cooler temperatures by the lakefront.

Monday should begin in a similar fashion, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. However, rain is expected to move in later in the day and continue into Tuesday.

NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists predict Tuesday could bring a mix of rain and some accumulating snow with a hard freeze. Another storm system is expected to arrive Wednesday, bringing additional rain.

Some areas south of Chicago into northwest Indiana could receive more than 2 inches of snow, although meteorologists predict any accumulation will likely melt once reaching the ground.

The next chance for warmer temperatures and sunshine comes at the end of next week, according to the latest forecast models.