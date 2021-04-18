Partly Sunny Skies Develop Into Clouds, Possible Rain Sunday

A mix of clouds and sunshine with mild temperatures are expected across the Chicago area this weekend before rain and possible snow move in next week.

Sunday morning should bring partly sunny skies, with clouds increasing during the afternoon hours. The increased cloud coverage will likely bring a chance for rain over some areas with high temperatures reaching the low 60s.

By 11 p.m. Sunday night, any isolated rain showers or storms should be gone, but clouds will likely return Monday morning.

The start of the week should begin in a similar fashion to the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. However, rain is expected to move in later in the day and continue into Tuesday.

NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists predict Tuesday could bring a mix of rain and some accumulating snow with a hard freeze. Another storm system is expected to arrive Wednesday, bringing additional rain.

Some areas south of Chicago into northwest Indiana could receive more than 2 inches of snow, although meteorologists predict any accumulation will likely melt once reaching the ground.

The next chance for warmer temperatures and sunshine comes at the end of next week, according to the latest forecast models.