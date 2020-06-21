Partly Cloudy, Humid Conditions on Tap for Father's Day in Chicago Area

Sunny skies and humidity cover the Chicago area on Father's Day with a potential afternoon shower on the horizon.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists, Sunday will likely begin and end with sunny skies and increasing moisture throughout the day.

With June 21 being the official first day of astronomical summer, high temperatures should reach the mid to upper 80s by the noon hour.

As the air remains warm and moist, the area could see a potential shower that is expected to clear up by Sunday evening, according to forecast models.

Monday should start out dry, but rain will likely start by noon in Chicago's northern suburbs. By late afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms could cover the area with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.