Rare Lunar Eclipse: How You Can See it in the Chicago Area Early Friday

Early Friday morning, a rare partial lunar eclipse — where a full Moon passes through Earth’s shadow— will be 95 percent visible across the Chicago area.

The eclipse's partial phase begins at 1:18 a.m. and ends at 4:47 a.m. CT, with maximum eclipse occurring just after 3 a.m., according to the Adler Planetarium.

Astronomers say it will be the longest one in several centuries, lasting almost 3 ½ hours.

What A Partial Lunar Eclipse Looks Like

"At maximum eclipse, almost all of the Moon is within the boundaries of the Earth’s darker umbral shadow, leaving only a thin sliver still in the Earth’s lighter penumbral shadow," the planetarium said.

Though experts are not certain what color this eclipse will take on, historically the sighting can take on a gray, orange or reddish tone.

"You may notice the very bright Moon starts to dim slightly several minutes after midnight Central Standard Time," the planetarium added.

How You Can Watch the Lunar Eclipse From Home

The Adler Planetarium will broadcast the event live early Friday morning, starting at 1:30 a.m. on the Sky Observers Hangout via the Adler’s YouTube channel.