Partial Building Collapse Reported at Amazon Facility in Southern Illinois

A partial building collapse was reported at an Amazon fulfillment center in southern Illinois late Friday, prompting a massive emergency response, according to KSDK, the NBC affiliate in St. Louis.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed what appeared to be significant damage to the building in Edwardsville, located near Interstates 270 and 255.

The area was the scene of a radar-indicated tornado earlier in the evening, KSDK reported.

The fire department in Belleville, approximately 20 miles away, tweeted a dozen members of its Technical Rescue Team were headed to assist with the building collapse.

A dozen BFD Technical Rescue Team members mounted up and headed to Edwardsville to assist with the Amazon warehouse building collapse. pic.twitter.com/yK8xDOH3D0 — BFD PIO (@BFDPIO) December 11, 2021

Local authorities haven't provided any information about potential injuries or additional details regarding the incident.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted, "My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources."

"Our @ILStatePolice and @ReadyIllinois are both coordinating closely with local officials and I will continue to monitor the situation," he added.

