Partial Building Collapse Reported at Amazon Facility in Southern Illinois

The area was the scene of a radar-indicated tornado earlier in the evening, KSDK reported.

A partial building collapse was reported at an Amazon fulfillment center in southern Illinois late Friday, prompting a massive emergency response, according to KSDK, the NBC affiliate in St. Louis.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed what appeared to be significant damage to the building in Edwardsville, located near Interstates 270 and 255.

The fire department in Belleville, approximately 20 miles away, tweeted a dozen members of its Technical Rescue Team were headed to assist with the building collapse.

Local authorities haven't provided any information about potential injuries or additional details regarding the incident.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted, "My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources."

"Our @ILStatePolice and @ReadyIllinois are both coordinating closely with local officials and I will continue to monitor the situation," he added.

