Part of Interstate 294 Re-Named in Honor of Fallen Illinois State Trooper

A stretch of Interstate 294 in Cook County has been re-named in honor of an Illinois State Trooper who was struck and killed earlier this year.

On Thursday, officials announced that the stretch of highway between mile markers 49.25 and 50 in Cook County will be renamed the Trooper Christopher Lambert Memorial Highway.

On Jan. 12, Lambert was on the scene of a three-car crash in the left lane of the highway near Willow Road when a vehicle struck him.

Lambert was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Trooper Lambert saw the danger to those people involved in the three-vehicle crash, and intentionally placed himself and his vehicle in a position to protect them,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said.

The 34-year-old trooper was a five-year veteran of the Illinois State Police after serving in the United States Army and Army Reserve.

The resolution to change the name of the highway was sponsored by State Senators Julie Morrison and Rachel Crowe, along with State Rep. Bob Morgan.