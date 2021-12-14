lake shore drive

Part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive Closed Following Shooting, Police Say

Part of Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive has been shut down Tuesday night following a shooting between two vehicles, according to officials.

In the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive at approximately 7:35 p.m., an 18-year-old boy was inside a vehicle traveling northbound on Lake Shore Drive when another vehicle pulled alongside and fired shots, police said.

According to police, the teen was struck multiple times in the body and taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Just after 8 p.m., the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications tweeted that northbound lanes along Lake Shore Drive from Chicago to North Avenue have been closed.

Drivers are instructed to seek an alternative route until further notice.

No one was in custody as of Tuesday night and area detectives are investigating.

