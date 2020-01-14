Part of Chicago Parking Lot Swallowed by Large Hole

A huge hole has opened up in a parking lot next to Lake Michigan in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, and residents say it's a result from this weekend's winter storm.

Residents say the hole opened this weekend at 73rd Street and South Shore Drive in Chicago. Residents say the hole started out small and kept growing.



Monica, a resident in the area for 10 years, saw the hole and alerted a neighbor that her vehicle had fallen in.

"A lady's truck got stuck in the hole Sunday evening," Monica said. "I went by her house and told her 'look, your car is in the ditch.' She could not get it out, it had to be towed. I don't think you can stop mother nature. I am not an expert but you cannot stop her. If the water level keeps rising, it is going to get worse . I've been here for ten years. This is mother nature, you can't tame her. We used to have private beaches, we don't have them anymore."

State Rep. Curtis Tarver II, D-Chicago has created a task force to combat lakefront erosion, and he is inviting community members to join him.

"Everyday, the city's lake shore is being eroded due to rising water levels on Lake Michigan, and it is putting our community at risk," said Tarver in a news release.

Tarver invited residents interested in joining his task force to call his district office at: 773-363-8870 or email Office@RepCurtisJTarverii.com