Parolee Charged With Stalking Probation Officer

The man allegedly called the officer 29 times, leaving sexually explicit voicemails

A Chicago man recently released from prison is accused of stalking his probation officer.

Isaac Myles, 50, was arrested Friday and charged with cyberstalking, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois.

Myles was released July 2018 after completing a federal prison sentence and was assigned to meet with a female probation officer at his home or workplace, prosecutors said.

Myles allegedly partially exposed his genitals to the officer during a visit at his home in September 2018, prosecutors said. He was then assigned to a different probation officer.

In the latest incidents, Myles called his original probation officer 29 times between Dec. 1 and Jan. 2, left sexually explicit voicemails and referred to her “in obscene and degrading terms,” prosecutors said.

If convicted, cyberstalking is punishable by up to five years in prison, the attorney’s office said.

