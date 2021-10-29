Parlor Pizza's Chicago Locations Resume Operations After Shut Down Following Raids

Parlor Pizza's Chicago locations reopened Friday after being shut down earlier this week following reports that the local pizza chain's restaurants were raided by authorities.

The Chicago pizza chain posted on Instagram that the Wicker Park, West Loop and River North locations will open at 4 p.m. Friday.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and we will be back open today at 4 p.m. at all three locations! We look forward to seeing you!" Parlor said in a post.

A notice from the city on the West Loop restaurant's door Wednesday afternoon said the building was "off limits" and "no entry" was allowed. Images posted on social media earlier in the day appeared to show federal authorities raiding multiple locations.

Chicago police said an investigation was being led by the Illinois Department of Revenue Criminal Investigation Unit, but declined to offer specifics on the case.

A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Revenue said she could not comment on ongoing investigations but said the department investigates "potential violations of the Illinois Tax Act."

“In the event of potential violations of the Illinois Tax Act and related offenses, our Bureau of Criminal Investigations will investigate potential violations," Maura Kownacki told NBC 5 in a statement.

Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said the pizza chain's three locations remain in good standing with them, however, with "active licenses and permits."

Further details on what led to the raids weren't immediately known. It remained unclear if the restaurants would reopen Thursday.

Representatives for Parlor Pizza could not immediately be reached for comment.

The popular pizza chain has three restaurants in Chicago, with locations in the West Loop, River North and Wicker Park.