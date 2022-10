No one was injured when a parking garage caught fire Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side.

About 3:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of fire at a parking garage of an apartment building in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said. According to CFD, numerous cars were badly damaged in a ground level parking area.

Update 2-11 711 south Ashland. More than a dozen vehicles were burned in the parking area fire that appears to have started as a single vehicle fire that rapidly spread to the roof and other autos. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 25, 2022

The cause of the blaze was not known.