Parked Vehicles Stolen in South Shore and Grand Crossing Areas

Police are warning South Side residents of a series of vehicle thefts in South Shore and Grand Crossing.
In February and March, owners discovered their parked cars missing, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The thefts happened:
- overnight Feb. 24 in the 7100 block of South East End Avenue;
- about 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25 in the 7100 block of South Blackstone Avenue;
- overnight March 5 in the 1700 block of East 73rd Street; and
- about 10:30 p.m. March 7 in the 7200 block of South Stony Island Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
