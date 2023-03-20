Multiple People Taken Into Custody After Robberies Outside Park Ridge Mariano's, Rivers Casino

Multiple people have been apprehended by police following armed robberies that occurred late Sunday outside a Park Ridge Mariano's and Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, according to authorities.

At around 10 p.m., officers with the Park Ridge Police Department were called to the parking lot of Mariano's, 1900 S. Cumberland, in regard to an armed robbery, police said in a news release. Officers met with two victims who said they were walking toward their vehicle when a white and black Jeep Compass pulled up next to them, and three men exited the vehicle, according to police. One of the men, who was armed with a gun, demanded that the victims hand over their personal belongings, at which point they complied. Only three people exited the vehicle, but the victims said a fourth person appeared to also be inside.

While on scene at Mariano's, Park Ridge police learned the same vehicle was involved in a robbery outside Rivers Casino about five minutes prior. Police were later informed that the suspects' vehicle had been stopped by Chicago police and the Illinois State Police, and that multiple people were taken into custody.

The crimes are similar to ones that occurred at both locations around a week earlier. Park Ridge police previously said, on March 10, three men in a Nissan Rogue robbed two men in the parking lot of the same Mariano's. The suspects and their vehicle matched the description of those who carried out three robberies the same evening in the parking lot of Rivers Casino, authorities later said.

As of Monday afternoon, it remained unclear if the suspects were believed to be responsible for all of the aforementioned robberies. An investigation remained underway.