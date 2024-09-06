Police in suburban Park Ridge were searching for the person who allegedly assaulted two girls, authorities said.

The alleged crimes were reported between 4 and 7 p.m. in the Uptown area, police said Thursday. In both incidents, the suspect grabbed the rear end of a female juvenile and fled the scene, according to authorities.

The person in question was jogging near the victim in one incident and on a bicycle in the other, police said.

Police released a photo of a suspect who is believed to be between 30 and 45 years old, has red facial hair and tattoos on both arms. Anyone with information was asked to call the Park Ridge Police Department Investigations Unit at 847-318-5268.