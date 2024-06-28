3-year-old, mother and grandmother carjacked at Park Ridge 7-Eleven: police

Police in north suburban Park Ridge on Friday were searching for the person who carjacked a family when they stopped at a 7-Eleven convenience store to purchase milk, authorities said.

At around 10:26 p.m. on Thursday, the Park Ridge Police Department was called to 7-Eleven, 814 Higgins Rd., regarding a vehicular hijacking, police said. Officers determined a woman had parked her 2024 white Jeep Grand Cherokee in front of the store and went inside to buy milk, while her mother and 3-year-old child remained in the vehicle.

The suspect walked up to the SUV, displayed a small handgun and ordered the grandmother and child to exit the backseat. After they exited the vehicle, the mother walked out of the store, at which point the suspect demanded she hand over her wallet at gunpoint, police said. The victim complied, and the suspect drove away with her vehicle, according to law enforcement.

The vehicle was later found in the area of West 34th and South Halsted streets in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood. According to police, the driver fled after the vehicle was involved in a crash. Authorities searched the area, but weren't able to locate the suspect.

Police released surveillance photos in the hope that someone would identify the person responsible. The suspect was said to be between 19 and 25 years old with a slim build, wearing a blue baseball hat, dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5252.