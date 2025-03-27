As park opening nears, Six Flags Great America shares latest update on Wrath of Rakshasa

With suburban Gurnee's Six Flags Great America opening for the first time in 2025 in less than a month, excitement is building among thrill-seekers in the Chicago area as the park continues to make progress on a new, record-breaking roller coaster.

According to the park, work on the final pieces of the track for "Wrath of Rakshasa" is underway as the coaster's trains are being loaded onto the storage track.

🚨 Construction update! The last pieces of track are underway and the trains are being loaded onto the storage track! Wrath of Rakshasa is roaring to life! 🎢🔥 #FearTheWrath2025 pic.twitter.com/lIsCPxZPXM — Six Flags Great America (@SFGreat_America) March 26, 2025

While the park will be opening for the first time this season on Friday, April 18, an opening date for Wrath of Rakshasa remains unknown.

Announced last August, Wrath of Rakshasa will open this summer as the park's 16th roller coaster, with the record-breaking dive coaster providing another unique addition to one of the most diverse coaster rosters in North America.

Reaching a top height of 180 feet, Wrath of Rakshasa plunges riders down a beyond-vertical 171-foot drop before soaring through a record-setting five inversions.

The coaster features trains that will be unique to Wrath of Rakshasa, with riders seated seven across through just three rows.

Wrath of Rakshasa occupies the space of the former "Buccaneer Battle" attraction, leaving all of the park's roller coasters from the 2024 season in place.

While the park opens for the first time this year on April 18, Great America will operate on a primarily weekends-only schedule initially, gradually adding weekdays throughout the month of May before opening for daily operation the week of Memorial Day.

More information on hours of operation and tickets can be found on Six Flags Great America's website.