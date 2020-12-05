Park Forest Residents Targeted by Phone Scammers Posing as DEA Agents

Police in suburban Park Forest are warning residents of an ongoing scam in which individuals are identifying themselves as government agents and demanding payment of fines with gift cards.

According to an alert released by Park Forest police, authorities have received two calls of residents receiving the phone calls in recent days.

The individuals placing the calls are identifying themselves as agents of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. The callers then demand payment in gift cards, according to police.

A 2019 alert from the DEA warned of a rise in the number of calls fitting this pattern, saying that callers could threaten “arrest and prosecution for supposed violations of federal drug laws” as part of the scam.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Park Forest police.