Drug Enforcement Administration

Park Forest Residents Targeted by Phone Scammers Posing as DEA Agents

Woman on Phone Generic Telephone Customer Service
AP

Police in suburban Park Forest are warning residents of an ongoing scam in which individuals are identifying themselves as government agents and demanding payment of fines with gift cards.

According to an alert released by Park Forest police, authorities have received two calls of residents receiving the phone calls in recent days.

The individuals placing the calls are identifying themselves as agents of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. The callers then demand payment in gift cards, according to police.

Local

martin sandoval 12 mins ago

Former State Sen. Martin Sandoval Dies After COVID-19 Diagnosis

coronavirus illinois 33 mins ago

Illinois Reports 9,887 New Coronavirus Cases, 208 Additional Deaths Saturday

A 2019 alert from the DEA warned of a rise in the number of calls fitting this pattern, saying that callers could threaten “arrest and prosecution for supposed violations of federal drug laws” as part of the scam.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Park Forest police.  

This article tagged under:

Drug Enforcement Administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us