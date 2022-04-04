Park District Asks to Seal Suit Claiming Lightfoot Used Obscenities Over Columbus Statue Removal

The Chicago Park District has filed a motion looking to seal the lawsuit that alleges Mayor Lori Lightfoot used obscene language in negotiations over the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue.

A former park district attorney filed the lawsuit against the city alleging Lightfoot berated him over his decision to allow the statue to be displayed at the Columbus parade.

The motion to keep the lawsuit out of the public eye acknowledges the Zoom call with at least six high ranking city lawyers, park district leaders and the mayor.

A legal expert noted how unusual it is for the city to attempt to seal the suit and believes "they don’t want to answer the complaint and certainly don’t want to have to be deposed under oath about what happened."

The mayor has denied the incident even happened.

Already this matter is costing taxpayers because both the park district and the city have retained private attorneys.