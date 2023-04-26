Paris Johnson Jr.: It Would Be ‘Super Cool' to Play With Bears' Justin Fields

Paris Johnson Jr.: It would be 'super cool' to play with Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of, if not the most, glaring needs for the Bears heading into the NFL draft is their offensive line.

While they finished 14th in PFF ratings last season, their run-blocking skills compensated for a lowly pass-protecting unit. Evidenced by Justin Fields' NFL-leading 55 sacks in 2022, the Bears' offensive line needs upgrades. Specifically, at the tackle spots.

Seemingly, they found at least one in the 2022 draft via Braxton Jones. Despite being a fifth-round pick, he stepped in the left tackle spot and started every single regular season game for the Bears last season – the only Bear to accomplish that feat.

But now, with the No. 9 pick in Thursday's draft, the Bears have an opportunity to smash the need for another tackle on the line. Some attached Paris Johnson Jr.'s name to the Bears, seeing as there's a chance he'll be available when it comes time for the Bears to pick.

And he's excited about the prospect of playing for the Bears.

"I love the system, I built a great connection with the offensive line coach and playing in that city would be awesome," Johnson said to the Chicago Sun-Times

He's even rejoicing in the possibility of reuniting with a former Buckeye teammate.

“It’d be super cool to play with Justin Fields," Johnson said. "When I was a freshman, I was still trying to learn the scheme when they needed me, but now I’m in a position to be the person that allows him to continue to have success.”

Johnson, a 6-foot-3 313-pound behemoth, is a special talent. Not only is he an absolute unit on the end spot, but he also has the athleticism to make up for his size. He's played the last three seasons at Ohio State, including 13 starts last season. He's even seen snaps at the guard spots, too.

His mentality is daunting. He has a demonic attitude toward playing football, something tackle-needy teams would covet from a draft prospect.

"Have you seen my tape?" Johnson said. "You’ll see that’s what separates me: being able to finish you past the whistle. I want you to be so focused on me that you have no concern for my running back or quarterback. You’re concerned about me not hurting you.

"It’s a mindset. I pray for God to give me the mindset of a warrior because you can’t play the game like this, the way I’m talking to you right now."

