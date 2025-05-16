Parents say substitute teacher at suburban school choked, hit student during incident in classroom

Parents of students at Meadowview Intermediate School in south suburban Country Club Hills are speaking out after they say a substitute teacher used physical force on a fourth grade student during an incident that left at least two students injured, including one that was pinned by a desk.

Parents and family members of some of the students involved held a press conference in front of the school Friday, saying the school never notified them of the incident, and that they only learned of it from their children.

Ella McEwen, the grandmother of a fourth-grader involved, said during the press conference her grandson was chased by the teacher from the hallway into the classroom where the teacher proceeded to choke and hit him.

Jessica Camacho, who also has a fourth-grader in the classroom, said her son was hurt when the teacher knocked over tables and desks during the incident, leaving a desk pushed into her child's stomach. Camacho and McEwen both said their children and grandchildren were not in school Friday, saying they felt too afraid.

A letter obtained by NBC Chicago circulating among Meadowview Intermediate School parents described the alleged incident as "serious," saying it took place in full view of the classroom in front of others.

"I feel a little betrayed," McEwen said. "Even though children are children, they are young. ... That's kind of scary, 'cause you don't know what would make somebody snap out like that. ... They're kids. That does not give you the right or reason to attack a child, push slam desks. That's not acceptable."

As NBC Chicago was interviewing parents Friday, Country Club Hill School District 160 Supt. Dr. Duane Meighan walked out of the school and approached the microphone, confirming an incident had taken place.

"There was an incident involving a student and staff member from a third party group that we actually work with," Meighan said. "The events and description highlighted on social media are not accurate. This particular staff member will not be returning. and the safety of our students continue to be our priority."

When asked by NBC 5 reporter Sandra Torres if there were cameras inside the school that captured the incident, the Supt. declined to provide more information.

According to McEwen, a police report was filed by her grandchild's mother after the incident, and the Country Club Hills Police confirmed they were called to the school. Camacho said she was also planning to file a report.

"They are supposed to feel safe," Camacho said. "They are here to learn, not to be scared."