Parents of toddler found wandering Chicago street ID'd nearly 2 weeks later: Police

The boy, who is believed to be between 2 and 3 years old, was found walking alone with no shoes or pants at around 1:30 a.m on Dec. 21

By NBC Chicago Staff

The parents of a toddler who was found wandering a Chicago neighborhood nearly two weeks ago have finally been identified, police said Tuesday.

"The child and his parents have been identified. It remains an ongoing investigation," Chicago police said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if the parents had been located, however, with police only confirming the pair had been "identified."

The boy, who is believed to be between 2 and 3 years old, was found walking alone with no shoes or pants at around 1:30 a.m on Dec. 21 in the 100 block of West 107th Street, in the city's Roseland neighborhood, authorities said.

As of Friday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services said the family of the boy had not yet been identified and that no one came forward in search of him.

The boy showed no signs of physical abuse and was taken to Roseland Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department.

Officials said the boy only speaks Spanish and has straight, dark brown hair with light complexion and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Area Two Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.

