Panthers Post Farewell Video to Bears' D.J. Moore

By Eric Mullin

D.J. Moore is officially a member of the Chicago Bears.

The trade that saw the Carolina Panthers acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from Chicago was made official on Wednesday.

Moore was the only player involved in the blockbuster deal. And once it was announced, the Panthers shared farewell posts on social media thanking the star wide receiver for his five seasons with the franchise.

Moore thanked the Panthers in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Carolina selected Moore with the 24th pick in the 2018 draft. The University of Maryland product put together three consecutive seasons of 1,100-plus receiving yards from 2019-21. That consistent production helped Moore secure a three-year extension worth roughly $62 million last offseason.

Moore tallied 888 receiving yards in 2022 despite some lackluster quarterback play. But now that he's catching passes from Justin Fields, it wouldn't be surprising if Moore goes back over 1,000 yards in 2023.

