Panthers GM Scott Fitterer Recounts Acquiring No. 1 Pick From Bears

On March 10, seven weeks out from the NFL draft, the Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the draft to the Carolina Panthers for a haul, including wide receiver DJ Moore.

Now, over a month after the trade, Panther general manager Scott Fitterer joined ESPN's Adam Schefter on his podcast to discuss how he and the organization feel about the trade today and recount how the trade came together.

"We were sitting at nine and we traded to one," Fitterer summarized on the podcast. "And I said, 'If we're still sitting at nine right now and we need a new quarterback, I'd be so nervous.' I feel great about the move. Going up to one I think was the right decision."

Panthers' GM Scott Fitterer admitted that WR DJ Moore was the last trade piece the Chicago Bears needed before agreeing to deal away the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night's draft:



The Panthers have been doing a mirage of scouting and film watching, adding an office for that very activity to their building, Fitterer said. They have their pick of the litter in the upcoming draft, which Fitterer mentioned as a sigh of relief.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson are the top signal callers in the draft. On Tuesday, the Panthers announced they've come to a consensus on who they want to take with the first pick.

That wouldn't have been the case, had the Panthers not come to an agreement with the Bears back in March. How did talks between the Bears and Panthers unfold?

"It really started back at the combine," Fitterer said. "Talking to Ryan Poles, we'd thrown out different scenarios. They actually made an offer before we left the combine. And then (we) didn't pull it, but said 'Okay, we don't want it sitting out there.' So I think it was like Sunday evening. I talked to Ryan, and said, 'Hey, listen, all this right now, let's keep discussing this.'"

According to Schefter during the discussion, he knew the Houston Texans were closing on a deal with the Bears for the No. 1 pick.

"That's the point where I got the most nervous," Fitterer said.

"So I jump on a phone call with Mr. Tepper to call Ryan [Poles] and say, 'Hey, listen, don't do anything. Give us an opportunity here to jump back in.'"

And Poles did.

Of course, he and Fitterer go way back. Poles, once a scout with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Fitterer, a longtime scout with the Seattle Seahawks, built a relationship on the road as scouts.

Their relationship, trust and respect for each other led pundits and outsiders to believe that's the grease that helped the wheels turn on a deal between the Bears and Panthers. And once they got it done, a wave of relief fell over Carolina.

"And once they said, 'Yes, we'll do it,' it was a great feeling," Fitterer said. "And then you hang up like, 'Wow, we have the number one thing in this.' It's exciting because you can control who you're gonna take at that point."

At the finish line, it ended up being the No. 1 pick in exchange for the No. 9 and No. 61 picks in Thursday's draft, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and the aforementioned Moore.

Fitterer admitted Moore's inclusion was the kicker of the deal.

"That was a part of it. Yeah, that's a huge part of it, actually," Fitterer said.

According to multiple reports, it was between Moore, Derrick Brown, or Brian Burns for the Bears. The Bears wanted to nail down a veteran, elite presence for their roster heading into the second phase of their rebuild.

And they got it in Moore.

"He'll do great there," Fitterer said of Moore. "And that offense will be great for Justin Fields. They're going to get a great person, but it hurt and it wasn't easy to do."

