Panic! At the Disco Postpones Chicago and Milwaukee Concerts Citing COVID

Panic! At the Disco fans were dealt some disappointment Friday as the band canceled its performances in Milwaukee and Chicago.

Hours before the anticipated start of Friday's 7 p.m. concert at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, the band released a statement, announcing the abrupt cancelation of both stops to promote its "Viva Las Vengeance" album.

"Milwaukee and Chicago, unfortunately a member of our touring crew has tested positive for COVID, making it impossible to play these shows and we have to postpone," the statement read. "Please hold on to your tickets while we work to reschedule."

Following the performance in Milwaukee, Panic! At the Disco! was set to take the stage Saturday evening at the United Center.

The band is working to reschedule and says more information will be provided to ticketholders.



