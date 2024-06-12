‘Souper' qualified dad joke-tellers could score free Panera gift cards for Father's Day

Feel like you were “bread” to tell incredible dad jokes? Panera Bread has a giveaway just for you in honor of Father’s Day.

The restaurant chain announced a new contest this week, allowing participants to tell their best “dad jokes” for a chance at winning gift cards.

According to the terms of the contest, the restaurant chain is giving away $25 gift cards, with silly puns and plays on words being served up for the rest of the week.

According to the rules of the giveaway, those who like the post and comment their favorite cheesy “dad joke” will be entered to win.

The contest will wrap up on Friday, giving participants a few days to cook up their best puns and jokes.

More information on the giveaway can be found on Panera’s website.

“Dads are known for their love, support, and of course their legendary sense of humor,” a spokesperson said. “Panera is turning rags into riches by accepting the dreaded (or beloved) dad joke as a form of currency.”