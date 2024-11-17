Palatine police seek public's help in unsolved 2023 murder

Police in suburban Palatine are asking for the public's assistance in solving the murder of a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed one year ago.

Jun Zhang was found shot to death on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, after police responded to a call of a person down in the 800 block of South Plum Glove Road. Zhang, who had sustained a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A graduate of Indiana University, Zhang was employed at Weichai America Corporation in Rolling Meadows at the time of his death, according to Palatine police. He was an only child who had emigrated from China to pursue an education and citizenship in the U.S. Zhang got engaged a short time prior to his death.

Palatine Police Dept.

As part of the police investigation, detectives obtained video footage of a suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a dark-colored Nissan Rogue or Murano SUV between the 2017-2020 model years. Palatine police said they "conducted an exhaustive investigation over the last year and continue to follow leads, but Jun’s killer remains at large."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Palatine Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 847-963-6499 or send an email to crimetips@palatine.il.us.