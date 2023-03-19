Large Fire Erupts at Suburban Palatine Apartment Building

Dozens of residents at a Palatine apartment complex were displaced by a massive fire that tore through multiple buildings Sunday, authorities said.

The fire was reported at around 5:17 p.m. at a building located on East Dundee Quarter Drive in the Windhaven Condominium Complex.

Video from an NBC 5 photographer showed flames and smoke pouring from the roof of one building as firefighters worked from a ladder truck above, spraying water on the structure. As of late Sunday, no major injuries had been reported. Numerous residents are expected to be displaced, fire officials said.

The fire originated in one building, but eventually spread to a second. The fire had been extinguished by 8:37 p.m., authorities said. Fire officials are expected to provide additional information Monday.

The American Red Cross was called to assist residents in around 42 units that were affected by the fire.

"Our volunteers are working with residents, building management and the local fire department to ensure all residents have a safe place to stay, as well as immediate needs are being met," a Red Cross spokesperson said, in part. "Red Cross caseworkers will continue to work with residents in the days and weeks to come to help them with recovery resources."