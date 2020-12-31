Pair Steals $5K in Alcohol From Naperville Jewel-Osco: Police

Two Chicago men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of booze from a grocery store in west suburban Naperville.

The pair allegedly stole more than $5,100 worth of alcohol on three occasions from the Jewel-Osco at Washington Street and Ogden Avenue, Naperville police said in a statement.

Officers showed up the first two times this week, but the suspects — Donald Swope and Johnnie C. West —were already gone, police said.

The pair was arrested while committing their third alleged theft about 4:20 p.m. Dec. 29, police said.

Swope, 50, of the Austin neighborhood, was released on bond on theft and burglary charges, court records state.

West, 54, also of Austin, remained held at DuPage County Jail on similar charges.