Pair Sought in String of Carjackings, Thefts in Rogers Park, Lake View, Old Town: Police

Police are searching for two men wanted in a string of carjackings and thefts over the last week in Chicago.

They stole a vehicle and used it to commit other carjackings and purse thefts in Rogers Park, Lake View East, Old Town and South Loop, Chicago police said.

They used the stolen vehicles to commit robberies in the suburbs, police said. They were allegedly armed with guns in at least one of the incidents.

The crimes happened:

about 7:45 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 2600 block of West Fitch Avenue;

about 1:10 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 700 block of West Addison Street;

about 2:25 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue;

about 5:45 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 7700 block of North Ashland Avenue;

about 11:05 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 1700 block of North Wells Street;

about noon Jan. 8 in the 900 block of South Wabash Street; and

about 12:10 p.m. Jan 8 in the first block of East Balbo Street.

One man wore a black mask, black skull cap and a black hooded sweater, police said. The other wore a black mask and a black hooded sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.