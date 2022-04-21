Pair Carjacks Vehicle in Lincoln Park, Pulls Driver Out and Takes Off With 2 Children in Backseat

Two children were found safe Wednesday night after the vehicle they were in was carjacked in Lincoln Park.

A woman, 24, and a man, 26, were delivering packages just after 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Lincoln Park West when another vehicle pulled up alongside theirs and two people jumped out, Chicago police said.

The offenders pulled the man and woman from their vehicle and took off with it, while a 1-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy remained in the back of the vehicle when it was taken, police said.

The vehicle was found, with the children inside, in the 2000 block of North Stockton Drive, police said.

There were no injuries reported and no one in custody.